'Anatomy of a Fall' director Justine Triet: Oscars glory for French feminist

PARIS: "Anatomy of a Fall" has propelled Justine Triet to international fame, winning a string of awards for the French director, culminating in an Oscar for best original screenplay on Sunday.

Triet, 45, made waves last year when "Anatomy" won the top prize at the Cannes film festival and she used her acceptance speech to lash out at the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

She accused France, one of the most generous countries in the world to artists, of moving towards a "commercialisation" of the movie industry, while also slamming pension reforms that had sparked weeks of protests.

Macron pointedly failed to congratulate her on her victory at Cannes, and the movie was not France's official selection for the Oscar for best international film.

But Triet became increasingly difficult to ignore, scooping up prizes around the world for the film, and ending up alongside Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan in the running for five Oscars including best picture and best director.

"It will help me through my mid-life crisis, I think," a breathless Triet quipped as she accepted her prize alongside his partner and co-writer Arthur Harari.

"Anatomy of a Fall", the tale of a woman (Oscar nominee Sandra Hueller) accused of killing her husband, struck a chord with its subtle take on gender issues.

"I wanted to overturn gender norms," she said in a recent interview.

"As a spectator, I hadn't seen many films where the woman is so unapologetic about owning her space, not asking permission from her partner to be that way."

Triet's previous features have also centred on portraits of women and relations between the sexes.

Her debut, "Age of Panic", mixed acerbic relationship comedy with documentary-style filming during the French presidential election of 2012.

She followed it with "Victoria" in 2016, a light-hearted romcom starring Virginie Efira that addressed the difficulty of juggling work, love and family life.

She worked with Efira again three years later on "Sibyl" about a writer who becomes a psychologist.