'Perfect Days' is a poetry: Filmmaker Wim Wenders

What is the story that this place needs? What is the character that belongs to this place? When a story, character and place blend together seamlessly, then I know that I want to make this movie,” says the director. However, he says the story of Perfect Days, “Came in the disguise of a letter from Tokyo”. Elaborating on that, Wim says, “The letter asked if I would be interested in coming and looking at an art project.

It was about 15 prominent Japanese architects who had built something minimal, the tiniest thing an architect could possibly build, which was a public toilet. At first, I thought I would make four small documentaries on the architects and their creations. However, I felt I could do much better if I could tell a real story with a real character and a script instead of a documentary.”

At a point where cinema relies heavily on heightened conflicts, Perfect Days is more of a character study. However, Wim shares that the world that we currently live in is the film’s conflict, “We made this film in a world where everybody wants more than they have. In a society where people constantly desire more than what they have, the protagonist in Perfect Days chooses to live a simpler life. He only consumes what he needs and doesn’t give in to the idea of accumulating more possessions. He only buys a new book after he finishes the one he currently has. He’s content with the old cassettes he has from his youth instead of buying new devices. He also finds joy in taking care of a small tree instead of buying new plants. He is happy because he knows not to consume more than he needs. So I think the film’s conflict is between a world in which we all want more and a character who says I don’t want more. I don’t need more. I’m happy with what I have. I don’t want more than that.”

Wenders signs off by saying, “A craftsman approaches every task as if it were their first time doing it. Even when cleaning the toilets, Hirayama approaches the task with the same care and attention as if it were his first time. I love that spirit, and that spirit made me accomplish Perfect Days.”