Oscars 2024: Messi the celebrity dog gets his own seat; later, pees on Matt Damon's star

LOS ANGELES: Messi the dog did attend the Oscars after all. Sporting a black bow tie, Messi was shown in videos seemingly clapping among the star-studded audience during the opening monologue.

The breakout star of Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” was rumored to have been off the list, but just a few minutes into Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue Sunday night the camera cut to the 7-year-old border collie in a prime aisle seat near the stage.

There was a little bit of movie magic happening, however. Associated Press photographer Chris Pizzello said that about 45 minutes before the show, when guests were starting to file into the Dolby Theatre, cameras were filming Messi in the spot that was later used as a “cut in” reaction shot.

As for the clapping paws, Pizzello said a member of the crew was also helping make that memorable cutaway happen. (A human hand and fake paws can be seen in one of Pizzello's shots of the moment.)