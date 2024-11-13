Coldplay adds fourth Indian show in Ahmedabad citing 'incredible fan demand'

Attention all Coldplay fans! Here's some good news for y'all. The British rock band on Wednesday has announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad as part of the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'.

Following their sold-out shows in Mumbai, they announced another date and a new city citing "incredible fan demand."

The new announcement comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes.

The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, and the tickets will be available on BookMyShow.

In September, the band announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. Coldplay then added a third concert on January 21 at the same venue on popular demand.

The band's frontman Chris Martin posted on their official X page about the new concert in India. The tickets for the new show will go on sale on November 16 at 12pm.