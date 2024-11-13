Coldplay adds fourth Indian show in Ahmedabad citing 'incredible fan demand'

Attention all Coldplay fans! Here's some good news for y'all. The British rock band on Wednesday has announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad as part of the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'.
Following their sold-out shows in Mumbai, they announced another date and a new city citing "incredible fan demand."
The new announcement comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes.
The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, and the tickets will be available on BookMyShow.
In September, the band announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. Coldplay then added a third concert on January 21 at the same venue on popular demand.
The band's frontman Chris Martin posted on their official X page about the new concert in India. The tickets for the new show will go on sale on November 16 at 12pm.
"2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED...The band will play their biggest-ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour," Coldplay posted on X.
According to a press release by the ticketing platform, the multiple Grammy-award-winning band will perform for a potential audience of 100,000 fans, making it "the biggest stadium show of their career".
With anthems like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," and "A Sky Full of Stars," the show promises to be a celebration of the band's unparalleled musical legacy.
The band was in the headlines last month when the Enforcement Directorate began a probe into the alleged illegal sale of concert tickets of both Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh after these events were sold out in just minutes on online ticketing platforms, including Zomato Live.
Many of them then landed on unauthorised platforms where they were being sold at exorbitant prices.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, BookMyShow said that to ensure a level playing field for all fans, the ticket booking process will feature a virtual queue with a waiting room, where fans will be allocated queue positions through an Automated Queue Randomisation System, when the sale goes live.
The "Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India" is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow and Live Nation, the global promoter of the tour.