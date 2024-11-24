Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at first tour stop since his demise

WASHINGTON: Singer Zayn Malik, who had postponed the US leg of his 'Stairway to the Sky' tour following the demise of Liam Payne has returned to the stage and he paid tribute to One Direction bandmate, who died on October 16 at age 31, reported People.

At the first show of the singer's 'Stairway to the Sky' tour Malik remembered the late singer-songwriter.

The ace singer concluded his show at O2 Academy in Leeds, England with an homage to the late artist. A message regarding Payne emerged as his song 'Stardust' played, shown in a fan-captured video.

"Liam Payne 1993-2024," the screen read over a blue background with a red heart. "Love you bro."

Payne, a former member of 'One Direction', passed away on October 16 at the age of 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Just over a month after the death of Liam Payne, mourners gathered on Wednesday for a private funeral service held at an undisclosed location near London.

The service was attended by Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan, along with his family, close friends, and other notable figures. Simon Cowell, who formed and signed 'One Direction' on 'The X Factor' in 2010, and television presenter James Corden were also present. Zayn Malik rescheduled dates on his U.K. tour to attend the funeral.