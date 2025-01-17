David Lynch passes away at 78: Remembering a visionary filmmaker and artist

“I like to remember things my own way. How I remembered them, not necessarily the way they happened.”

This iconic quote from David Lynch's Lost Highway now holds a deeper significance following his passing. As we remember him, we reflect not only on his visionary work in cinema but on the lasting impression he left on both film and music.

The legendary filmmaker, who passed away at the age of 78, redefined the boundaries of storytelling and artistic expression, shaping a unique legacy that continues to inspire.

The death of the visionary filmmaker who made masterpieces such as Mulholland Drive, Dune (1984), and the highly acclaimed ABC drama series Twin Peaks was announced by his family on social media.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole,’” the family said in a post on Lynch’s Facebook page.