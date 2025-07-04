Brad Pitt cautions young actors against franchise fatigue: "You'll die..."

While Brad Pitt is currently basking in the success of F1, his latest box office hit, the two-time Oscar winner has some reservations about Hollywood’s ongoing obsession with franchises. Speaking candidly on the New Heights podcast, Pitt reflected on the evolving mindset of actors and offered a warning to younger performers eager to jump into the world of superheroes and long-running cinematic universes.

“I like watching what the new generations are coming in with. I like to see what they’re up against and also the way they negotiate their way through it,” Pitt said, noting how younger actors appear to embrace the industry more freely. But he contrasted that with how things were when he started out: “We were a little more uptight—and had to be—about acting. You didn’t sell out.”

Today’s industry, he says, feels more expansive and open to experimentation, with younger artists branching into multiple fields. Still, Pitt expressed concern over the growing belief that success hinges on landing a franchise gig. “This idea they also get caught up in—they have to have a franchise or have to [be] a superhero or something… I keep going, ‘Don’t, don’t.’ You’ll die.”