Scarlett Johansson becomes highest-grossing Hollywood actor

As reported by The Numbers, Johansson’s lifetime career box office gross now stands at $14.8 billion from films where she plays a leading role. This includes more than $8.7 billion from major MCU titles such as The Avengers franchise and Captain America: Civil War. Other contributions come from ensemble appearances in Iron Man 2 and voice roles in the animated Sing films, where she played the rock-loving porcupine Ash.

In comparison, Robert Downey Jr’s career total stands at $14.2 billion in leading roles, with around $11.8 billion coming from his nine-film run as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Samuel L Jackson and Chris Pratt, both part of the MCU, also feature prominently in the top-grossing actors list compiled by The Numbers. Tom Hanks remains the only actor in the top rankings without an MCU credit.

Johansson, who departed the MCU with Black Widow in 2021, continues to make waves in Hollywood with her versatile performances and commanding box office presence.