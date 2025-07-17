HBO to build on-set school for 'Harry Potter' child stars as series begins production

As HBO’s 'Harry Potter' series kicks off production, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is laying the groundwork—quite literally—for a decade-long journey back to Hogwarts.

According to the BBC, the studio is constructing a dedicated school on its campus to accommodate the dozens of young actors cast in the show.

The temporary educational facility, approved by the UK’s Three Rivers District Council, will serve as a functional school during the series’ expected 8 to 10-year production run. Made up of portable buildings, the school has been designed to support up to 600 pupils during crowd-heavy filming days but will typically operate with around 150 students. It will run weekdays from 5:30 am to 8:30 pm, giving child actors the flexibility to balance their studies with long hours on set—including night shoots and reshoots.

While planning documents didn’t directly name 'Harry Potter', they did reference a “significant new TV series” anchoring itself at Leavesden Studios over the next decade. That series is indeed HBO’s reimagined adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, which the network confirmed officially began production on July 15.

Casting for the lead roles reportedly drew 32,000 audition tapes from hopefuls across the globe. The final cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, alongside Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom), and Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley).

The 'Harry Potter' series is slated to premiere on HBO and Max in 2027.