Sydney Sweeney opens up about intense physical transformation for Christy Martin biopic: 'I was so strong'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney underwent a dramatic physical transformation to portray trailblazing boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, gaining over 30 pounds and committing to a rigorous training schedule that left her feeling stronger than ever.

“I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour,” Sweeney told W Magazine in her latest cover story. “I loved it. I came on board to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. It was amazing I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

The film, which wrapped production last year and is expected to release later this year, charts Martin’s rise as a sports icon who put women’s boxing on the global map. Known for fighting on a Mike Tyson undercard and becoming the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Martin also survived harrowing abuse from her then-husband, a personal journey the film doesn’t shy away from.