Sydney Sweeney opens up about intense physical transformation for Christy Martin biopic: 'I was so strong'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney underwent a dramatic physical transformation to portray trailblazing boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, gaining over 30 pounds and committing to a rigorous training schedule that left her feeling stronger than ever.
“I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour,” Sweeney told W Magazine in her latest cover story. “I loved it. I came on board to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. It was amazing I was so strong, like crazy strong.”
The film, which wrapped production last year and is expected to release later this year, charts Martin’s rise as a sports icon who put women’s boxing on the global map. Known for fighting on a Mike Tyson undercard and becoming the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Martin also survived harrowing abuse from her then-husband, a personal journey the film doesn’t shy away from.
Sweeney, known for roles in Anyone But You and Euphoria, physically committed to the role in every sense, from intense athletic conditioning to a visual makeover that included a brunette mullet-styled wig and brown contact lenses. “My body was completely different,” she revealed. “I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”
The biopic is directed by David Michôd, who co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes. Describing the project as “a wild mix of inspiring underdog sports-world story and personal saga”, Michôd praised Sweeney’s unwavering spirit on set. “The beauty of Sydney is that she turned up to work every day with her tail wagging, ready to go,” he said. “No matter how tough it was, she was like a ray of sunshine.”
Sweeney was recently seen alongside Christy Martin herself at the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Parade of Champions in Canastota, New York, where she served as the grand marshal, another sign of just how closely Sweeney has connected with the woman she portrays.
Beyond the boxing ring, Sweeney’s calendar remains packed. She recently completed Paul Feig’s The Housemaid, which she also co-produced, and is currently filming Euphoria Season 3. She’s also gearing up to headline Scandalous!, directed by Colman Domingo, about the controversial relationship between Sammy Davis Jr and Kim Novak, and is still attached to the upcoming Barbarella remake. Her indie drama Americana is set to release on August 22, 2025.