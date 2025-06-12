Gang rivalry, betrayal, and revenge: The inside story of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder

A new documentary titled The Killing Call has shed more light on the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in broad daylight on May 29, 2022. The documentary includes revelations from Goldy Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for ordering the killing.

According to Brar, Sidhu Moosewala was allegedly involved in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, who was a close associate and mentor to both Lawrence Bishnoi and Brar. This, Brar says, was the main reason Moosewala was targeted.

Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, rose to fame for his bold lyrics, flashy persona, and powerful commentary on Punjab’s social and political issues. Originally from a small village in Punjab, he moved to Canada in 2016 to study engineering. He quickly gained international recognition, with more than five billion views on YouTube and collaborations with global artists like Burna Boy.

Despite his fame, Moosewala’s name became entangled in Punjab’s ongoing gang rivalries. In The Killing Call, Brar revealed that Moosewala had a friendly relationship with Lawrence Bishnoi dating back to 2018.

“Lawrence was in touch with Sidhu. I don’t know who introduced them, and I never asked, but they did speak. Sidhu used to send ‘good morning’ and ‘good night’ messages to flatter Lawrence,” Brar said.

A close friend of Moosewala, who did not want to be named, confirmed the connection. “Sidhu said Lawrence Bishnoi called me. Lawrence called him from jail. He said Lawrence liked his music and said Sidhu was doing really well. The communication between the two started in 2017-2018, and continued until after Sidhu moved back to India," the friend said.