Sadie Sink teases 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' role

Sadie Sink spoke about her role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', ahead of the premiere of Stranger Things season 5, on November 27
Ahead of the premiere of 'Stranger Things season 5', Sadie Sink teases her role in the upcoming film, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. 'Stranger Things' will premiere on Netflix on November 27.

Her role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', have been theorised by fans to be Mary Jane Watson or Gwen Stacy, two classic 'Spider-Man' characters. The theories also extend to a sidekick to 'The Punisher', Rachel Cole-Alves. This theory is a result of Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. A common theme with the roles seem to refer to the fact that Sink's red hair is a clue to her character.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', Sink said, "A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but, yeah, I understand all of the theories." She added, "People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest."

The fifth season of 'Stranger Things' is set to release on Netflix in three volumes, with the first volume premiering on November 26, the second volume premiering on Christmas, and the finale releasing on December 31.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

