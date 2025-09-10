Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo among 1,200 Hollywood names boycotting Israeli film institutions

Over 1,200 Hollywood figures, including Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy and Palme d’Or winners, have signed a pledge refusing to collaborate with Israeli film institutions accused of complicity in genocide and apartheid against Palestinians.

The open letter, published by the group Film Workers for Palestine, features signatures from high-profile actors such as Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton, Cynthia Nixon, Gael Garcia Bernal, Joe Alwyn, Josh O’Connor, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri, Hannah Einbinder, Paapa Essiedu, Melissa Barrera and Peter Sarsgaard.

Notable filmmakers on the list include Ava DuVernay, Yorgos Lanthimos, Adam McKay, Mike Leigh, Joshua Oppenheimer, Boots Riley and Emma Seligman. Since going public, the pledge has attracted more than 3,000 industry signatures globally.

The statement underscores the responsibility of cinema in shaping perceptions. “In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror,” it reads. “We pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions — including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies — that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” the letter says.