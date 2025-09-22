Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Tom Holland has suffered an injury during the shooting of his upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to Deadline, Tom Holland was taken to the hospital for a mild concussion that he sustained on the Glasgow sets of the film. The shooting was suspended in the wake of the incident and is expected to remain paused for a few days.

The report added that the actor got injured after a stunt went wrong on the sets. No one else was affected. While Holland is currently on a break as a precaution, a meeting will be scheduled to adjust filming plans.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day productions began in Glasgow in early August, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2026.

In a recent update, the makers unveiled a new Spidey suit, with a visible raised black webbing against a bright red-and-blue cover.