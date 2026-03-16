Film powerhouse India falls short at Oscars

MUMBAI: India may churn out around 2,000 movies per year, but it is yet to win a golden statuette in the coveted film categories at the Oscars.

The South Asian nation's Oscar journey started in 1957, with "Mother India" narrowly losing the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film by a single vote to Federico Fellini's "Nights of Cabiria".

In the decades since, only two other Indian entries "Salaam Bombay!" and "Lagaan" have made it into the final nominations for the top film categories.

This year, despite securing a spot in the 15-film shortlist for the International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound" did not make the final five.

"There were other equally good films in competition," acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur told AFP reflecting on the film's ouster.

Commercial formula

But while the marquee awards have been somewhat out of reach, India has managed to take home some accolades at the annual star studded event hosted in California.

In 1992, legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Academy Award.

Kapur secured seven Oscar nominations in 1999 for his film "Elizabeth" -- in mostly technical categories.

Recent triumphs for India include "RRR" which won the Best Original Song and "The Elephant Whisperers" that took Best Documentary Short in 2023.