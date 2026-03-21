Timothee Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' sets streaming date

WASHINGTON: After making waves during awards season, Timothee Chalamet's A24 feature Marty Supreme is set for its streaming debut on HBO Max from April 24, the platform announced Friday.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the acclaimed sports drama first hit theaters on December 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator), Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley, and Koto Kawaguchi. Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Chalamet), an ambitious table tennis player in 1950s New York City, who is determined to become a world champion.