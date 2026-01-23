Marty Supreme Movie Review: An unconventional sports drama anchored by a masterful Timothee Chalamet

Ideally, one shouldn't root for Marty Mauser to win. He is a deeply narcissistic and opportunistic individual with a fragile character. But Timothee Chalamet's charismatic performance supersedes the audience's questions about Marty's character and makes them forget the ethical dilemmas. Everything that Marty Mauser touches turns bad. He has to resort to lying, two-timing, and even abandoning the ones he cares about to get to his impulse-driven goal. For instance, Marty is involved with Rachel (Odessa A'zion), a married woman. When she gets pregnant and wants his support he denies, bargains, and even insults her greatly because he views those responsibilities, or any human responsibility as a waste compared to his goal. Whether it is trying to convince a ruthless businessman or deal with a criminal whose dog Marty abandoned, Chalamet is quick in transforming himself to convincingly portray Marty's reaction to those high pressure situations. When he says, "I can sell shoes to an amputee," you know it is true.