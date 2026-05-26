KATSEYE sweep all three nominations at 2026 American Music Awards

Global girl group KATSEYE enjoyed a breakthrough night at the 2026 American Music Awards, winning all three categories they were nominated in during the ceremony held in Las Vegas.

Making their American Music Awards debut, the group took home New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video for “Gnarly”, cementing their growing influence on the global pop stage.

KATSEYE beat nominees including Alex Warren, Ella Langley, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean and sombr to secure the New Artist of the Year title. A backstage video capturing the members’ reaction to the win quickly spread online, showing the group screaming with excitement as member Daniela Avanzini collapsed to the floor in disbelief.

The ceremony also marked the group’s first awards appearance as a five-member act, with founding member Manon Bannerman remaining absent.