From ‘Mandalorian & Grogu’ to Ellie Goulding: What’s new to stream and play this week

The "Mandalorian & Grogu" and a new album from Ellie Goulding are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: "Scary Movie," the new season of "Chad Powers" and a reality series from influencer Alix Earle.

New movies to stream from Aug. 31-Sept. 6

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" failed to make a major impact at the summer box office, but it gets a second shot on streaming Wednesday on Disney+. Jon Favreau's film follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice, Grogu, on a high-stakes mission. In his review, AP's Mark Kennedy called it an "overlong and overviolent chapter, which relies on too many computer effects and exposes the limits of puppetry."

The Wayans return in "Scary Movie" (Thursday on Paramount+), the sixth entry in the long-running horror spoof franchise. The latest one, a hit in theaters in June, marks the Wayans' return to the franchise after their departure over creative differences following 2001's "Scary Movie 2." In his review, Kennedy called it "a pastiche of loosely tied skits that riff off current and past horror movies as well as topical events like ICE raids and the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef."

"The Runner," an action thriller starring Gal Gadot, debuts Wednesday on Prime Video. In the film, directed by Kevin Macdonald, Gadot plays a lawyer traveling on foot through London to kill a client and save her kidnapped son.