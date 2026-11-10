Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here. What to know about the characters, music and billions at stake

LOS ANGELES: Grand Theft Auto has never been much for following the rules.

Nearly three decades after a video game built around stealing cars, outrunning police and embracing criminal mayhem first arrived, the franchise has survived controversy, transformed open-world gaming and become one of the biggest sellers in entertainment.

Now, after a 13-year wait since its last main installment, Grand Theft Auto VI is preparing for another big score. The latest chapter arrives Nov. 19 with a return to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City with two protagonists.

For longtime fans, GTA VI is a highly anticipated return. For everyone else, here's what to know about the blockbuster video game, its characters and the enormous business riding on its release:

Why is Grand Theft Auto such a big deal?

The franchise began in 1997 as a relatively simple, top-down game that allowed players to roam fictional cities, steal vehicles, evade police and commit crimes.

The release of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001 helped redefine open-world gaming. It gave players greater freedom to explore a sprawling three-dimensional city, pursue missions and interact with their surroundings.

Later installments expanded that freedom with larger environments, cinematic storytelling, social satire and detailed worlds. The influence reached far beyond games about stealing cars.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series brought open-world exploration to historical settings, while Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls games expanded their own longstanding tradition of open-ended fantasy role-playing. Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild later emphasized experimentation and discovery, allowing players to use the environment itself to solve problems.