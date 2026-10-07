Paramount completes its takeover of Warner Bros to become one Hollywood giant known as Skydance

Trump has attacked CNN

Critics are also watching what happens with CNN under Skydance.

Trump has regularly attacked reporting he deems unfavorable at CNN (most recently attempting to bar the outlet from the White House altogether). And over the course of the Warner buyout, his administration also chimed in about hopes for a new owner.

Days after Paramount launched its hostile bid for Warner, Trump said CNN spread "poison and lies" and that it was "imperative" the network be sold. The White House took aim again at CNN in March, over the network's coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters that "the sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better."

Ellison has said editorial independence will be maintained at CNN. On Tuesday, he told reporters that the company had "not talked to any political leader of any party about news — other than to say that we want to be in the truth business and we want be in the trust business."

Skydance is retaining Mark Thompson as CNN's editor-in-chief. And under a settlement finalized last month with states that had sued over the takeover, the company agreed to form a "News Editorial Independence Board."

Still, critics point to turmoil already seen at CBS under Skydance ownership and aren't convinced this new body will be able to do much. The company's corporate board will oversee appointments.

Ellison has maintained a close relationship with Trump overall. He reportedly hosted a dinner in Washington in Trump's honor in April, on the same day Warner shareholders gave their green light for the merger. In June, just two days after the Justice Department said it wouldn't intervene in the deal, Ellison attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship match on the White House lawn for Trump's 80th birthday (streamed by Paramount+).

"We have a good relationship with this administration," Ellison noted Tuesday. But he said he "also had a really good relationship" with Democratic President Joe Biden, among other politicians.