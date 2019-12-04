Good things take time: Alia on long shooting schedule of 'Brahmastra'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji's epic-fantasy 'Brahmastra' has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said that's because it's a "different" kind of project.

"Brahmastra" is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It features Alia, along with Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan .

The movie was earlier supposed to release this year but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shoots in Manali for 'Brahmastra'

When asked about it, Alia told reporters, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time." The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features south star Nagarjuna and actor Mouni Roy.

The movie will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers and also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.