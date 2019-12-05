Home Entertainment Hindi

Never thought there'd be an 'Ayushmann Khurrana Genre': Ayushmann

Ayushmann has always been experimental and unconventional with his choice of roles right from the start of his career.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has created a niche for himself in Bollywood with his unique choice of films, says he never thought that people would one day talk of "The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre", adding that he is glad about the title.

"I never thought people will call it as a genre that originated from my name, but it is very flattering. I am glad that people are saying so. It's a validation of the cinema I'm doing," said Ayushmann.

ALSO READ: 'Bala' is Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest to enter Rs 100 crore club

"It feels nice because this year has been really special for me. It started with a film like 'Article 15', then 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala' released. I guess it's been a beautiful year because all these belonged to different genres. It got a lot of appreciation and I am glad that people are giving me a lot of love," added the actor, while interacting with the media at Glamour and Style Awards 2019.

Ayushmann has always been experimental and unconventional with his choice of roles right from the start of his career. From his debut as a sperm donor in Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor" to "Bala", where he played a young man battling premature balding. The actor won a National Award for his role in last year's release "Andhadhun". From "Bareilly Ki Barfi" in 2017 to his latest release "Bala", Ayushmann has had seven consecutive hits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana Genre
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp