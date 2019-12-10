Home Entertainment Hindi

Can't deny influence of films on youth: Deepika Padukone on socially responsible cinema

The 'Raazi' helmer said 'Chhapaak' becomes an extremely relevant film considering what's happening to women in the country.

Published: 10th December 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey during trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Chhapaak' in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey during trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Chhapaak' in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone believes cinema is a powerful medium and no one can't deny its influence over society.

At a time when the influence of pop culture is under the scanner, with Bollywood films and songs coming under the spotlight for romanticising stalking and normalising the lack of respect for a woman's consent, Deepika said cinema has an impact on people's thought process.

When asked whether it was the time for people to introspect what they put on screen, Deepika told reporters, "I can't speak for everybody.

(But) You can't shy away from the fact that cinema does have an impact on youth, society, on the way we dress, the way we think.

What everyone makes of that opportunity is for everyone to decide individually."

The actor said she has herself understood the importance of this over a period of time.

"I'm not going to claim that I've had this realisation right from the start of my career, it's something I've grown into and learnt and understood over a period of time.

It's not that if you're socially responsible then it's going to be a serious, hard-hitting movie. No.

'Piku' said so much but it was still entertaining. It's not that if you do socially responsible films then they can be a certain type.

They can still be told in an entertaining, engaging manner," she said at the trailer launch of "Chhapaak".

Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor in the movie, which is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Director Meghna Gulzar said cinema has an extremely "critical role, because it is inspiring as well as influencing."

"The influences can be good and negative. Like she (Deepika) said, it's each maker's choice or each actor's choice.

It also goes into your own sensibility. If all cinema is only going to be responsible, then you will not go to the theatre for very long.

So some level of entertainment is important, but even that can be done responsibly is what I meant," she added.

The "Raazi" helmer said "Chhapaak" becomes an extremely relevant film considering what's happening to women in the country.

"Our effort has been to tell an important story about an important issue. I don't need to talk much about the environment in our country regarding women, we all know that.

In an environment like this, the importance of this story increases a lot.

"I'm fortunate that my film 'Chhapaak' got Malti's face in Deepika. She shed her identity and embraced Malti's.

Without her, what you see wouldn't have been possible."

The film also stars Vikrant Massey, who believes it's important to have a social, collective responsibility, not only from the makers but from people at large.

"I absolutely believe in the fact that cinema is a reflection of the society, the times we live in.

If we ask this question to makers, writers and creators, about making responsible cinema, somewhere we need to ask ourselves If we are responsible enough in our day-to-day life...," he added.

"Chhapaak", a co-production between Meghna, Deepika and Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to be released on January 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laxmi Agarwal Meghna Gulzar Chhapaak trailer Chhapaak Deepika Padukone
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp