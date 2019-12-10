Home Entertainment Hindi

Hope my films are not slotted as women-oriented stories: Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar

Director of films like 'Talvar' and 'Raazi', Meghna said she chooses a story that connects with her and the character's gender has no role in it.

Published: 10th December 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone with 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone with 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on Tuesday requested the audience to not slot her films, including her latest "Chhapaak", as women-oriented stories.

Director of films like "Talvar" and "Raazi", Meghna said she chooses a story that connects with her and the character's gender has no role in it.

"I have a request, that do not categorise 'Chhapaak' as a women-centric film. My stories do have stronger female characters, unlike our conventional films.

But they are not the stories of only one woman. I'm really hoping that my films say a lot more than being just a woman-oriented story," Meghna told reporters here.

The director was speaking at the trailer launch of "Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone.

The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Meghna said as a filmmaker, her endeavour is to be honest to her craft and do her job with sincerity.

"I choose stories which resonate with me. I go purely by instinct.

I never think like, 'Now I want to make a sensitive film so I will look for a sensitive topic or how will I make it commercial?'

"I tell a story with as much honesty and authenticity as possible, and whether or not it'll be a commercial film is not in my hands.

Nobody sets out to make a failure or a flop film. We all want our films to do well. I just want to work with absolute honesty," she added.

Also featuring Vikrant Massey, "Chhapaak" is scheduled for a January 10 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghna Gulzar Deepika Padukone Chhapaak
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp