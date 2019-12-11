Home Entertainment Hindi

Here's Angad Bedi's first look from 'MumBhai'

Sharing his first look from the show, Angad Bedi spoke about his preparation and comparisons with former cop heroes of Bollywood.

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi

By Express News Service

Angad Bedi is presently shooting for ALT Balaji’s MumBhai. The show, an action drama, is based on the friendship between a cop and a gangster. Angad plays a character reportedly based on the life of encounter-specialist Daya Nayak.

Sharing his first look from the show, the actor spoke about his preparation and comparisons with former cop heroes of Bollywood. “It’s not easy to first change your body language. My part is of a fearless cop. It’s not just about nailing the look but also to authentically bring back the 90s vibe,” Angad said.

“We are trying to bring back the alpha male in MumBhai. Back in the day, Sanjay Dutt owned the space along with Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. For me, the essence of the look is in this space. I am learning how to handle the gun, and understand how the mind of a cop works,” he added.Angad was recently seen in Inside Edge Season 2 and The Zoya Factor. He also essays an army officer in the upcoming Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor.

