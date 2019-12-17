Home Entertainment Hindi

Say something, you're from Jamia too: Roshan Abbas asks SRK to react on CAA protests in Varsity

Abbas's tweet comes in the wake of severe protests against CAA, which continues in different parts of the country including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

SRK

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Radio jockey and actor Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi.

Abbas on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked him who has made him quiet.

"Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents," Abbas tweeted.

A string of Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Alankrita Shrivastava, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap and Parineeti Chopra have posted opinions all through Monday on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed, which was triggered off after Sunday's protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

VIEW GALLERY: Citizenship Act stir - Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak

However, Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have not taken a stand yet. Akshay Kumar liked a tweet related to Jamia and then came out to say he had done so by mistake, thereby drawing widespread flak on social media.

The contentious Act, passed in the winter session of Parliament seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

