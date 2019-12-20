Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti reportedly dropped as face of Haryana's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' after tweeting about CAA

According to reports, Parineeti, who was the Haryana government's brand ambassador for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, has been removed from the position.

Published: 20th December 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been removed as the face of Haryana's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign. The reason, it is widely believed, is her tweeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On December 17, the actress had tweeted: "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

According to a report in indiatimes.com, Parineeti, who was the Haryana government's brand ambassador for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, has been removed from the position.

However, there are no information confirming the news yet.

Parineeti is not the first actor who has been ousted from work recently.

Actor Sushant Singh was removed from the reality TV crime series "Savdhaan India", which he was hosting on the channel Star Bharat.

This happened earlier this week, a day after Sushant participated in a recent anti-CAA protest rally in Mumbai.

Sushant had tweeted: "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended."

A Twitter user asked him: "The price you pay for speaking the truth?"

To his, Sushant replied: "A very small price my friend. Otherwise, how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"

The CAA, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities who have arrived from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra Haryana Beti Bachao Beti Padhao CAA Citizenship Act Anti Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp