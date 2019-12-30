Working on horror genre was a new experience for me, says 'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma

By Express News Service

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories. He finds horror a new and interesting genre.

Talking about working on Ghost Stories, Vijay said: “Horror is something new for me; here you have to completely submit yourself to the part. While it was a different experience, working with this team was like going back home. It’s deeply satisfying to be in front of the camera.”

“I like that my character is a mystery, so wait for the big reveal till next year,” he added.

Zoya and fellow filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee have come together to create the Netflix anthology, which streams on January 1.