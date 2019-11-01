Home Entertainment Hindi

Aishwarya and SRK: Fire at Big B's Diwali party has a twist in the tale

Aishwarya's manager Archana Sadanand was taken to Nanavati Hospital in the wee hours on Monday following the accident and is currently out of danger.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

(Left) SRK and (right) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

By Online Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party at his residence in Juhu on October 27 came to a sudden halt as the former beauty queen's longtime manager Archana Sadanand's mulmul lehenga caught fire when it brushed against a diya.

As panic spread across the house, Shah Rukh Khan did not think twice and immediately put out the fire with his jacket. Archana escaped with 15 per cent burns on her hands and right leg. Even SRK suffered some minor burns and injuries.

Archana was taken to Nanavati Hospital in the wee hours on Monday and is currently out of danger. The accident happened late at night around 3 am when she was with her daughter in the courtyard. 

What followed was heaps of praise for the Badshah from celebrities and netizens. Salman Khan, who hailed SRK's act, posted a video of the actor from the latter's movie 'Happy New Year' which shows him wearing a partially ablaze shirt, with Salman saying in a voiceover, "Hero is someone who jumps into fire, puts it out, saves a life." Farah Khan also took to Twitter to appreciate SRK for his selfless effort.

@iamsrk

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

But here comes the twist.

SRK might have garnered praise and love from everyone but a new report claims that Aishwarya Rai herself was involved in saving her manager. It was Aishwarya who rushed to the aid of Archana when her dress caught fire.

“Shah Rukh Khan did throw off his sherwani and intervene to save her, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the real hero in saving Archana. She jumped to douse the fire with her hands and thank god she did,” Kunickaa Sadanand, Archana’s sister-in-law, told the Quint

Archana is said to be healing now and doctors will be performing a minor surgery. She has been kept under observation and will be discharged soon. 

