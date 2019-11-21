'Inside Edge 2' is more engaging: Richa Chadha

By IANS

MUMBAI: Season 2 of "Inside Edge" will soon stream and actress Richa Chadha, who plays a pivotal role in the show, promises her fans that the new season has a much more gripping and power-packed storyline. Every character development will engage the audience till the end, she adds.

"My character Zarina Malik has transformed very interestingly since the first season. In the first season, Zarina tried to do things in a rightful manner but she faced a lot of obstacles. Now she is questioning herself, as to why this is happening, why she is doing this, while it only puts her in trouble. The character goes into that tussle over going into the dark side of matters," Richa told IANS.

"Inside Edge", which was nominated at the 46th International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and written by Karan Anshuman. The new season introduces a few new characters, to be essayed by Amir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, Makrand Deshpande, Flora Saini, Luke Kenny and Elli AvrRam.

The story of the show revolves around a cricket league and the interest of greedy businessmen investing in cricket teams, and the dirty games that go on behind the scene.

The second season launches on December 6 on Amazon Prime.