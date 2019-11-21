Virat Kohli's diet inspired Tanuj Virwani during 'Inside Edge 2' prep

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is awaiting the launch of the second season of the web show "Inside Edge 2", has shared that he tried to follow Team India skipper Virat Kohli's diet to get in shape for his character.

Virat is known to be a vegan. He recently said that he felt better in life after turning vegetarian last year.

"Saw game-changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian," Kohli had tweeted.

And his diet has inspired Tanuj a lot.

"I wanted to get into a certain shape for the new season and after doing some research I managed to track down Kohli's diet plan . Afterall, if you need the inspiration to get into shape, you got to seek it from the best. It was really tough in the beginning but slowly and gradually I mentally conditioned myself into believing that if he can do it, so can I.Its all about mind over matter," Tanuj, o said.

Tanuj has not completely turned vegan. He has only stopped eating red meat.

Apart from "Inside Edge 2", Tanuj, who is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri, will also be seen in shows like "Cartel" and "Code M".