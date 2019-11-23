Emraan Hashmi needs 'gas mask' to shoot 'Chehre' in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in the national captial to shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film "Chehre", and it seems he needed a 'gas mask' the most while filming amidst densely polluted Delhi-NCR air.

Emraan on Friday took to Instagram and shared black and white photo of himself in the middle of flight journey.

"Flight for 'Chehre' last schedule: Delhi , Poland . I need a gas mask for one and a thick north face jacket for the other," he captioned the image.

Emran was traveling to Delhi, after which he is scheduled to fly to Poland for the shoot.

Directed by Rumi Jafferey, the thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Apart from "Chehre", Emraan is also awaiting the release of "The Body", which will release on December 13.