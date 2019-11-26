Kangana Ranaut to produce 'Aparajitha Ayodhya', a film on Ram Mandir issue

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s first venture as a producer will be about the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute. The film, titled Aparajitha Ayodhya, will roll early next year.

The script is penned by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

On November 9, the Supreme Court of India passed its final judgement on the Ayodhya issue, handing over the disputed land for the construction of a Ram Temple. It also allotted 5 acres of alternative land to the Sunni Waqf Board for the purpose of building a Mosque.