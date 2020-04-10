15 kilos in six weeks: How Farhan Akthar achieved his body transformation for Toofan 

By Express News Service

For his upcoming film Toofan, Farhan has undergone a major body transformation and trained in professional boxing to absorb the role. He first had to lose weight and build a physique to look the part. After which, he had to undo all of that for a portion in the film that required him to put on 15 kilos in 6 weeks. His body transition from fit to heavy was a massive challenge for him and his team.

Telling us about the journey, Farhan shares, “For me, fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. Irrespective of my craft, I choose to live a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. I’ve always refrained from indulging in things that could have adverse effects on my body.

“It was a challenge for me to adapt to a way of living that was completely contrary—with a monitored exercise regime, less physical activity and high consumption of fats, carbs, starch. It was tough. Although I balanced consumption of fried food, the starch and fats made up for it and here you go, that’s how I gained an extra 15 kilos.” Previously, Farhan had essayed the role of sprinter Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

He has reunited with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Toofan. The film has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. Set to release on September 18, 2020, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.