STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

15 kilos in six weeks: How Farhan Akthar achieved his body transformation for Toofan 

For his upcoming film Toofan, Farhan has undergone a major body transformation and trained in professional boxing to absorb the role.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Farhan Akhtar.

Actor Farhan Akhtar. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

For his upcoming film Toofan, Farhan has undergone a major body transformation and trained in professional boxing to absorb the role. He first had to lose weight and build a physique to look the part. After which, he had to undo all of that for a portion in the film that required him to put on 15 kilos in 6 weeks. His body transition from fit to heavy was a massive challenge for him and his team.

Telling us about the journey, Farhan shares, “For me, fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. Irrespective of my craft, I choose to live a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. I’ve always refrained from indulging in things that could have adverse effects on my body. 

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar shares first look from 'Toofan', announces release date

“It was a challenge for me to adapt to a way of living that was completely contrary—with a monitored exercise regime, less physical activity and high consumption of fats, carbs, starch. It was tough. Although I balanced consumption of fried food, the starch and fats made up for it and here you go, that’s how I gained an extra 15 kilos.”  Previously, Farhan had essayed the role of sprinter Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

He has reunited with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Toofan. The film has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. Set to release on September 18, 2020, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar Toofan
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp