Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, family test negative for coronavirus after in-house staff's diagnosis

On Tuesday, Farah had tweeted that a member of her in-house staff has been tested positive for the novel virus.

Farah Khan Ali | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, whose in-house staff was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, has revealed that she and her family has tested negative for the virus.

ALSO READ: Designer Farah Khan Ali's house staff member tests positive for COVID-19

In a series of tweets on Thursday night, Farah, daughter of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, revealed that she, her family members and rest of the in-house staff have been tested negative "All negative! Yay yay yay. #covidtesting," Farah posted on Twitter.

"God is great. May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work every day trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May God heal our planet," she added.

In another tweet, Farah said her children and in-house staff were relieved after test results came out.

"You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for COVID? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me for more than 10 years. That was priceless. Happiness is contagious."

However, as a precautionary measure, Farah said she will be in quarantine.

"Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass."

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Shaza and Zoa, were also diagnosed with the virus.

While Shaza and Zoa have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative, Karim is still under medical care as he tested positive for the second time.

According to the health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 touches 437; a number of cases climb to 13,387.

