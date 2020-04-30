STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rishi Kapoor laid to rest at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium, family, friends bid a silent farewell

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at 8.45 am after a two year-long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital here.

Published: 30th April 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:20 PM

Rishi Kapoor

Late Actor Rishi Kapoor. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the nationwide lockdown with his fans locked indoors, Ranbir led the hearse of his late father Rishi Kapoor.

Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67, was laid to rest at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai.

Rishi who was battling with leukemia for the past two years breathed his last at 8.45 AM on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital here.

The Delhi Police had granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, the actor's daughter along with four others to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. However, she couldn't attend the cremation as she did not get the permission to fly during lockdown.

According to a media report, after seeking a special pass, she is driving down to Mumbai from Delhi on Thursday.

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to hospital by his family on Wednesday.

His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents".

"Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be "remembered with a smile and not with tears".

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.

