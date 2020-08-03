Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, investigating all angles in the case: Mumbai police

By Online Desk

The investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has picked up pace as new conspiracy theories are brewing up on social media with each passing day.

Taking charge of the case, Mumbai police on Monday was quoted as saying that the late actor 'had bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment and was taking medicines for it.'

Addressing the media, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh said that 'It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation.'

As of today, 56 people have recorded their statements including Bollywood bigwigs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager and the late actor's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/GaX1AJad69 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The Mumbai Police commissioner also said that all angles are being investigated 'be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health related.'

In the morning of June 14, Bollywood's rising star was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra in what police initially has suspected it to be a death by suicide.

Commissioner Param Bir Singh also said that on June 16, Sushant's father, sister and brother in law's statement were recorded. 'At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation,' he said.

These statements come right after the city police received major flak for putting IPS Vinay Tiwari and a few other Bihar police officers on quarantine after they reached the Mumbai. A team of four officers from Patna police was sent to Mumbai to start investigation-cum-clue gathering to take the fair investigation further.

Two parallel investigations are being held in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - one is being led by the Mumbai police while the other by Bihar police.

Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of issues including nepotism, the favouritism existing in Bollywood and also initiated talks about mental health.



(Inputs from ANI, ENS)