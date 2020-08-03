STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, investigating all angles in the case: Mumbai police

In the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, in what police initially suspected as a death by suicide. But since then the case has taken different turns.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (L) and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh (R)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (L) and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh (R)

By Online Desk

The investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has picked up pace as new conspiracy theories are brewing up on social media with each passing day.

Taking charge of the case, Mumbai police on Monday was quoted as saying that the late actor 'had bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment and was taking medicines for it.'

Addressing the media, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh said that 'It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation.'

As of today, 56 people have recorded their statements including Bollywood bigwigs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager and the late actor's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The Mumbai Police commissioner also said that all angles are being investigated 'be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health related.' 

In the morning of June 14, Bollywood's rising star was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra in what police initially has suspected it to be a death by suicide.

Commissioner Param Bir Singh also said that on June 16, Sushant's father, sister and brother in law's statement were recorded. 'At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation,' he said.

​ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty 'under watch' of Bihar police

These statements come right after the city police received major flak for putting IPS Vinay Tiwari and a few other Bihar police officers on quarantine after they reached the Mumbai. A team of four officers from Patna police was sent to Mumbai to start investigation-cum-clue gathering to take the fair investigation further.

Two parallel investigations are being held in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - one is being led by the Mumbai police while the other by Bihar police.

Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of issues including nepotism, the favouritism existing in Bollywood and also initiated talks about mental health.

(Inputs from ANI, ENS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput case Bollywood Mumbai police Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp