STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Gulzar turns 86, daughter Meghna pens a poetic wish

The 'Raazi' helmer took to Instagram to post a blurry monochrome picture of her father embracing her.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran lyricist Gulzar. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Writer, lyricist, poet and filmmaker Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, and his daughter-filmmaker Meghna Gulzar took to Instagram to wish him with a dash of poetry.

"I know I'm protected because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid so I know I can see.

"I know I can write because his ink flows in me. I know I can because he believes. I know I am because he is," Meghna wrote.

Along with it, she shared a black and white picture of the father-daughter duo looking at each other.

Gulzar started his career as a lyricist with the 1961 film "Kabuliwala", starring Balraj Sahni. Since then he has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including "Maachis", "Aandhi", "Angoor", "Lekin", "Ijaazat", "Namkeen", "Kinara", "Mausam", Khushboo", "Achanak", Parichay" and Koshish".

ALSO READ | Shankar Mahadevan extends birthday greeting to lyricist Gulzar as he turns 86

Fans too wished Gulzar on his 86th birthday, sharing their favourite poems and songs of the wordsmith.

"Thank you for making our lives bettter with your beautiful words," a user tweeted.

"Janamdin Mubarak ho #GulzarSaab, thank you for the beautiful work you have done over the years. Apki nazmon ne har dil ko chhua hai," another one wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghna Gulzar Gulzar
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp