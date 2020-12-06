STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Must ensure crisis of 'India's food soldiers' is resolved soon: Priyanka Chopra on farmers' protests

The 'Bajirao Mastani' star posted her tweet by sharing pictures put out by Dosanjh featuring the peaceful farmers' protests.

Published: 06th December 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 09:56 PM

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (File Photo)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday reacted to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, and said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

The 'Baywatch' star posted her reaction on Twitter in response to a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later," tweeted Chopra

The 'Bajirao Mastani' star posted her tweet by sharing pictures put out by Dosanjh featuring the peaceful protests. In the pictures, farmers are seen serving meals to the police officials, while on the other hand, the second one shows vice versa.

Earlier on Saturday, actor Riteish Deshmukh also stood in solidarity with farmers in protest. He tweeted, "If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan"

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past 11 days now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences. Next round of talks between farmer leaders and central government is scheduled on December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

