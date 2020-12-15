Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kaagaz' to release on ZEE5 in January

By PTI

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi-led drama "Kaagaz" is set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 7.

Presented by superstar Salman Khan, the film is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive.

Director-actor Satish Kaushik said he was intrigued by the story of Lal Bihari Mritak and is grateful to Khan as well as ZEE5 for supporting his vision.

"I did a lot of research on the events that took place in his life, eventually, it felt to me like this story deserved to be told to the world and we could have not asked for a better production partner than Salman Khan Films (SKF) and then ZEE5 to showcase it.

Now, it's just a click away for the audiences," Kaushik said in a statement.

Tripathi said he was excited to be a part of an inspiring story like "Kaagaz".

"My character will be quite different from some of my recent ventures and I am excited to be a part of such an inspiring story.

This story needs to be heard and I am definite that ZEE5 will give it the reach that it deserves," he said.

SKF spokesperson said the team is looking forward to start 2021 on a high note with "Kaagaz".

Apart from premiering digitally, the film will also be released in select theatres in Uttar Pradesh.