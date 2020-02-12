Home Entertainment Hindi

'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey calls co-star Ranveer 'amazing' ahead of Bollywood debut

Shalini was taken aback with the size of the swelling crowd that visited the sets every single day to meet Ranveer.

Published: 12th February 2020 03:33 PM

Shalini Pandey.

Shalini Pandey (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Arjun Reddy" actress Shalini Pandey has called her "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" co-star Ranveer Singh amazing.

"Since the movie is set in the heartland of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to go and shoot in the unexplored areas of the state. It was very overwhelming to see the amount of people that arrived on the sets every single day to wish Ranveer and I was pleasantly surprised that some of them even recognised me as the 'Arjun Reddy' heroine and called out the name of my character (Preeti) from the film. 'Arjun Reddy' is a very loved film and it had connected hugely with the people of this country," Shalini said.

ALSO READ: Couldn't have asked for better Bollywood debut - Shalini Pandey on 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

"An interesting revelation for me was to see how the crowds were full of overwhelming love towards Ranveer. Ranveer is an amazing co-star and we have had the bonding of team players and the reality of his stardom hit me when I saw people chanting his name on every street of our shooting location when he arrived on the sets," she said.

Shalini used the positive energy of the crowd to deliver her best in the film.

"It's motivating and stimulating and I fed off that energy while shooting. We were so upbeat when we reached the sets of the film because there were so many people waiting for us, cheering for us and loving us unconditionally. I have given my best for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and I hope my performance is loved by the audiences and critics," the actress added.

