SRK should make DDLJ2: Gauri Khan on Trump mentioning film in speech

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan should make a sequel of his 1995 blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge", his wife Gauri Khan feels.

Gauri's contention came in the wake of US President Donald Trump mentioning DDLJ in his speech while addressing the packed crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on his recent India visit. He spoke of DDLJ as one of the 'classic films' that the Indian film industry has given to the world, leaving SRK fans in a frenzy.

Asked how it feels when one of the most influential leaders in the world acknowledges her husband's film, Gauri said with a grin: "May be he (Shah Rukh Khan) should make part two of DDLJ. That's the next plan and I think he will do that. I am going to tell (DDLJ director-producer) Aditya Chopra to make part two, so every president and prime minister who enters India should discuss that."

Gauri, who is a successful interior designer, then revealed a secret about SRK. The Bollywood superstar could be an architect if he had not joined films, she revealed.

"He does not get impressed by me but he himself loves design. I always say that if he was not an actor, he would be an architect -- 100 per cent! He loves designs and follows designs. He loves modern and contemporary design. I recently designed a table and he gave me full marks. I got an A-plus, so that was big win for me. I was super-excited because he knows what good design is, not because it's me. He would reject if I didn't deliver on time. I recently designed his room in my house and he loved it, so that's a big win for me and I am quite excited about it," said Gauri.

Does SRK give her suggestions on interior designing? "Now, he should stop working in movies and start designing projects!" Gauri replied with a laugh, adding: "Maybe one day that will happen, but not yet."

Gauri was interacting with the media at Maison & Objet's 25th anniversary celebration. Shah Rukh Khan was not on the guest list at the event but he made a surprise entry. Videos with Gauri meeting architects and interior designers are doing the rounds on social media.