Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK should make DDLJ2: Gauri Khan on Trump mentioning film in speech

Gauri's contention came in the wake of US President Donald Trump mentioning DDLJ in his speech while addressing the packed crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on his recent India visit.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan should make a sequel of his 1995 blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge", his wife Gauri Khan feels.

Gauri's contention came in the wake of US President Donald Trump mentioning DDLJ in his speech while addressing the packed crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on his recent India visit. He spoke of DDLJ as one of the 'classic films' that the Indian film industry has given to the world, leaving SRK fans in a frenzy.

Asked how it feels when one of the most influential leaders in the world acknowledges her husband's film, Gauri said with a grin: "May be he (Shah Rukh Khan) should make part two of DDLJ. That's the next plan and I think he will do that. I am going to tell (DDLJ director-producer) Aditya Chopra to make part two, so every president and prime minister who enters India should discuss that."

ASLO READ: Donald Trump mentions DDLJ  and Sholay in India speech 

Gauri, who is a successful interior designer, then revealed a secret about SRK. The Bollywood superstar could be an architect if he had not joined films, she revealed.

"He does not get impressed by me but he himself loves design. I always say that if he was not an actor, he would be an architect -- 100 per cent! He loves designs and follows designs. He loves modern and contemporary design. I recently designed a table and he gave me full marks. I got an A-plus, so that was big win for me. I was super-excited because he knows what good design is, not because it's me. He would reject if I didn't deliver on time. I recently designed his room in my house and he loved it, so that's a big win for me and I am quite excited about it," said Gauri.

Does SRK give her suggestions on interior designing? "Now, he should stop working in movies and start designing projects!" Gauri replied with a laugh, adding: "Maybe one day that will happen, but not yet."

Gauri was interacting with the media at Maison & Objet's 25th anniversary celebration. Shah Rukh Khan was not on the guest list at the event but he made a surprise entry. Videos with Gauri meeting architects and interior designers are doing the rounds on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDLJ 2 Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Donald Trump
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp