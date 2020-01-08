Salman Khan gifts 'Dabangg 3' co-actor Kichcha Sudeep luxury car post film's success

Home Entertainment Hindi

According to reports, Salman gifted a Rs 1.54-crore BMW car to actor Sudeep who played the villain in the third installment of the 'Dabangg' franchise.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 03:06 PM

Salman Khan with 'Dabangg 3' co-star Kichcha Sudeep

Salman Khan with 'Dabangg 3' co-star Kichcha Sudeep (Photo | Kichcha Sudeep, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted his "Dabangg 3" co-star Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car, that costs over Rs 1 crore, after the success of the film.

According to reports, Salman gifted a Rs 1.54-crore BMW car to actor Sudeep who played the villain in the third installment of the "Dabangg" franchise.

Sudeep took to Instagram and shared photographs of the new car along with Salman and said it was an honour to work with the "Bharat" star.

He captioned the image: "Good always happens when you do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him.

BMW M5... A sweetest gesture. Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with you and to have had you visit us."

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.

