I'm recovering fast: Shahid Kapoor on 'Jersey' injury

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was injured during the filming for his upcoming film "Jersey", on Sunday said he has got a "few stitches" but is recovering fast.

The actor was shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and got struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot earlier this week.

Shahid reached out to his fans on social media and thanked them for their concern.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor returns to Mumbai after getting injured at sets of 'Jersey'

"Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast.

#jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least.

"Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," the actor wrote on Twitter.

"Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, "Jersey" is slated to be released in August.