Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm recovering fast: Shahid Kapoor on 'Jersey' injury

The actor was shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and got struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot earlier this week.

Published: 12th January 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was injured during the filming for his upcoming film "Jersey", on Sunday said he has got a "few stitches" but is recovering fast.

The actor was shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and got struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot earlier this week.

Shahid reached out to his fans on social media and thanked them for their concern.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor returns to Mumbai after getting injured at sets of 'Jersey'

"Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast.

#jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least.

"Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," the actor wrote on Twitter.

"Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, "Jersey" is slated to be released in August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Jersey
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp