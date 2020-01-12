Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh shares '83' character poster featuring Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth

In the character poster, Jiiva can be seen stepping into the shoes of top scorer in the final match of 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Adding to the excitement of fans for his upcoming biographical sports drama -- '83' -- Ranveer Singh on Sunday dropped another character poster from the flick featuring Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

The 'Padmaavat' actor hopped on to Instagram as he shared the character poster along with a caption that reads: "IT'S CHIKA, MACHA!!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth!"

In the character poster, Jiiva can be seen stepping into the shoes of top scorer in the final match of 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth.

The actor is seen sporting the Indian team sports costume and smiling after he fires a shot.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old actor shared a character poster featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. In the character poster shared by the 'Padmaavat' actor, Tahir is seen dressed in a cricket jersey, swinging a bat in an iconic Sunil Gavaskar style.

ALSO READ | 'Chhapaak' a glowing gem in your repertoire: Ranveer Singh to Deepika

Earlier, the star shared a picture of himself recreating the signature 'Natraj Shot' which is Kapil Dev's iconic shot.

The upcoming sports film based on the former World Cup-winning captain will feature Ranveer essaying role of cricket stalwart Kapil Dev. The movie '83' also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Krishnamachari Srikkanth 83 movie
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp