'83 new poster out: Tahir Raj Bhasin steps up as Sunil Gavaskar

The historical sports drama is scheduled for release on April 10. The makers of ‘83 have released a new poster featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin as legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Directed by Kabir Khan, the upcoming film recreates the Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In the poster, Tahir is seen dressed in a cricketing outfit and swinging his bat like the iconic Little Master.



‘83 was shot in India and London. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The supporting cast includes Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Dinker Sharma, and others.

Tahir Raj Bhasin made his acting debut in Kismat Love Paisa Dilli (2012). He is best known for his roles in Mardaani, Kai Po Che, and Manto. He was recently seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

In addition to that, another poster from the film has been released featuring Tamil actor Jiiva as former Indian aggressive opener and captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth.‘83 is scheduled for release on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.