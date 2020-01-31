Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Vijay Varma thanks Kunal Kamra for shutting up 'tormentor' Arnab Goswami

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, has bashed the four airlines that have banned Kunal Kamra.

Published: 31st January 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Varma. (Instagram Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma has thanked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his by-now viral in-flight verbal attack on journalist Arnab Goswami. The actor says that even though he does not subscribe to what Kamra did, he is happy because the "tormentor" has been "shut up for once".

The "Gully Boy" actor posted on Instagram: "Thank you Kunal Kamra for treating us with a rare sight of Arnab. A pleasant change from his tatti-ulti-acid spewing self."

ALSO READ | Sorry for not being sorry': Kunal Kamra tweets after being temporarily banned by several airlines

He added: "P.S. I don't think I subscribe to what Kamra did. But by God it felt good to shut that tormentor up for once".

Not just Vijay Varma, it seems several other B-Towners also feel the same way, which is evident from their gestures. Verma's post has been liked by Tiger Shroff, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, has bashed the four airlines that have banned Kunal Kamra.

She tweeted: "Airlines seem to have suddenly turned into headmasters. Dear God whatever next ..."

Reacting to a tweet by Spice Jet that reads the airline has decided to suspend Kunal Kamra till further notice, Soni Razdan tweeted: "And you have all become absolutely and utterly ridiculous".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Varma Kunal Kamra Arnab Goswami Soni Razdan
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp