Farah Khan recalls choreographing 'Dil Bechara' title track for Sushant Singh Rajput

She further elaborated on how she completed the entire song in a single shot and how she was sure that Sushant would be able to do it perfectly.

Published: 10th July 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh Rajput and Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder

Sushant Singh Rajput and Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Film director and choreographer Farah Khan poured her heart out in an Instagram post dedicated to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the title track of his last film 'Dil Bechara'.

Khan posted a still from the song and a picture of herself with Rajput from the sets of the film and penned down down a long note on her experience of choreographing Rajput for the first time for the song.

"This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him," she wrote.

WATCH | 'Dil Bechara' title track: Sushant Singh Rajput grooves in single take song

She further elaborated on how she completed the entire song in a single shot and how she was sure that Sushant would be able to do it perfectly.

"I wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly," Khan wrote in the caption.

"I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show," she added.

The 55-year-old director, choreographer then shared some of her memories from the shooting day of the song.

"We rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him," she wrote.

"I see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey," Khan added.

The title track of the film features a very lively Rajput dancing to the rhythm of the AR Rahman composed track.

Adapted from famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' and helmed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra, the film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

