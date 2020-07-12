STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Riddhima Kapoor on rumours of Neetu, Ranbir testing positive for COVID-19: We are fit

The rumours surfaced on internet after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday announced they are Covid-19 positive.

Published: 12th July 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh are fit, says his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh are fit, says his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has slammed rumours that her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have tested positive for COVID-19 and asked people to not spread misinformation.

Soon after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a city hospital on Saturday, rumours started to spread that even Neetu and the "Sanju" actor are infected with the novel coronavirus.

Dismissing the reports, Riddhima told PTI, Obviously not (true). Please stop spreading fake rumours. At least not at this time, would appreciate."

Social media was abuzz with a tweet which claimed the Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, got the virus after Amitabh's grandson, Agastya Nanda, attended a birthday party hosted by Riddhima.
The fashion designer also took to Instagram and called the claim baseless.
"Attention seeking? Least verify/clarify! We are fit. We are good! Stop spreading rumours! #lunatics," she wrote.

Amitabh and Abhishek on Saturday said that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to Nanavati hospital.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, posted on Twitter.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.

Abhishek, 44, said both his father and he had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19.

"Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Riddhima Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp